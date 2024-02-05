PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 135-127 2OT win over Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder needed 58 minutes to pick up an exciting victory over the Toronto Raptors in their 135-127 double-overtime win on Sunday.

It was a historic offensive outing for the Thunder. They shot 47% from the field and went 23-of-63 (36.5%) from 3 — the 23 made outside shots tied a franchise record.

The Thunder had five players score 20-plus points. This was only the third time in franchise history they’ve reached this mark.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a near triple-double of 23 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. Chet Holmgren contributed with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

After a rough start, a pair of Thunder starters played key roles in OKC’s second-half comeback — Josh Giddey had one of his best outings yet with 24 points, six assists and six rebounds. Lu Dort had 22 points and seven rebounds.

Off the bench, Aaron Wiggins saw his role increase as the game progressed and totaled 20 points. His contributions were more valuable once OKC lost starter Cason Wallace to a shoulder injury in the second half.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s eight-point 2OT win over the Raptors.

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team on play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates after guard Luguentz Dort (5) scored a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and orward Kenrich Williams (34) celebrate after guard Luguentz Dort (5) scores against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) celebrates after scoring a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) celebrates after scoring a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) blocks a pass by Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures to his team on a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic gestures to his team on a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during overtime at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) fight for a loose ball during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball against Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison runs a giant flag during a time out against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) makes sure he celebrates behind the side line after getting a technical for crossing the line after celebrating a team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) smiles after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) reaches to steal the ball from Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) works to control the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works to steal during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends a pass by Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts after his team gets a foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends a shot by Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) goes to the basket beside Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; An Oklahoma City Thunder fan holds a sign directed towards the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots against Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) shoots a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 4, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before the start of a game against the Toronto Raptors at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire