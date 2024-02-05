PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 135-127 2OT win over Raptors
The Oklahoma City Thunder needed 58 minutes to pick up an exciting victory over the Toronto Raptors in their 135-127 double-overtime win on Sunday.
It was a historic offensive outing for the Thunder. They shot 47% from the field and went 23-of-63 (36.5%) from 3 — the 23 made outside shots tied a franchise record.
The Thunder had five players score 20-plus points. This was only the third time in franchise history they’ve reached this mark.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a near triple-double of 23 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds. Chet Holmgren contributed with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.
After a rough start, a pair of Thunder starters played key roles in OKC’s second-half comeback — Josh Giddey had one of his best outings yet with 24 points, six assists and six rebounds. Lu Dort had 22 points and seven rebounds.
Off the bench, Aaron Wiggins saw his role increase as the game progressed and totaled 20 points. His contributions were more valuable once OKC lost starter Cason Wallace to a shoulder injury in the second half.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s eight-point 2OT win over the Raptors.