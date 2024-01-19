PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 134-129 win over Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up an impressive win over the red-hot Utah Jazz, 134-129, on Thursday. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for OKC and a six-game winning streak for Utah.

The Thunder led the entire way, but the Jazz threatened through several points of the second half to overtake the lead. Ultimately, Utah only managed to tie it once.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points as he had a busy night from the free-throw line, going 15-of-17. Jalen Williams had 27 points on 14 shots and eight assists.

Josh Giddey tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Chet Holmgren had 15 points and four blocks. In a spot start, Cason Wallace scored a season-high 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Jazz were led by Collin Sexton, who had 31 points and seven assists. Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s five-point win over the Jazz.

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball past Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) blocks the dunk of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) while shooting the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) protects the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a jump shot against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss at Delta Center talk after the game. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dunks the ball between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) looks up the court during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots a three point shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) protects the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy talk during a stop in play during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) holds three fingers up after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) runs past Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots the ball past Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) looks to pass the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) tries to keep the ball from going out of bounds during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) hangs onto the rim while Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) tries grab the ball at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a jump shot during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks to the referees during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy calls a play from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) fight for the ball during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) protects the ball from Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz dancer during a timeout during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) laughs during warmups before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) shoots the ball next to forward Jaylin Williams (6) before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire