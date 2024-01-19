PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 134-129 win over Jazz
The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up an impressive win over the red-hot Utah Jazz, 134-129, on Thursday. The win snapped a two-game losing skid for OKC and a six-game winning streak for Utah.
The Thunder led the entire way, but the Jazz threatened through several points of the second half to overtake the lead. Ultimately, Utah only managed to tie it once.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points as he had a busy night from the free-throw line, going 15-of-17. Jalen Williams had 27 points on 14 shots and eight assists.
Josh Giddey tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Chet Holmgren had 15 points and four blocks. In a spot start, Cason Wallace scored a season-high 16 points.
Meanwhile, the Jazz were led by Collin Sexton, who had 31 points and seven assists. Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s five-point win over the Jazz.