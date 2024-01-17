PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 128-117 loss to Clippers
The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t close out a tight contest in their 128-117 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday. OKC is now on a two-game losing skid.
After the Thunder took a brief one-point lead, the Clippers finished the game on a 14-2 run led by Paul George — who scored a season-high 38 points, including 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Thunder were led by Jalen Williams, who had 25 points and seven assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to 19 points.
The nationally televised contest allowed OKC to test itself against one of the best teams in the league.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 11-point loss to the Clippers.