PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 128-117 loss to Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t close out a tight contest in their 128-117 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday. OKC is now on a two-game losing skid.

After the Thunder took a brief one-point lead, the Clippers finished the game on a 14-2 run led by Paul George — who scored a season-high 38 points, including 18 points in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Thunder were led by Jalen Williams, who had 25 points and seven assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to 19 points.

The nationally televised contest allowed OKC to test itself against one of the best teams in the league.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 11-point loss to the Clippers.

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battles for the ball with LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Daniel Theis (10) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) attempts to dunk the ball against LA Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Paul George (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) passes the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue reacts to gameplay in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) celebrates against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) celebrates against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nike shoes worn by LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) are seen in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks the ball against LA Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) dribbles the ball against LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks the ball against LA Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44) makes a pass past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) attempts to dunk the ball against LA Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue (left) and guard Terance Mann (14) react to a call by referee Aaron Smith (51) in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) passes the ball against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and forward Paul George (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball with LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault gives directions to his players against the LA Clippers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) reach for the ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) gestures after a three-point basket against the LA Clippers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) shoots the ball against LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) attempts to dunk the ball against LA Clippers center Daniel Theis (10) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers Spirit performs in the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers special consultant Jerry West (left) poses with Ventura County Deputy Attorney General David Glassman at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts in the second half of the game between the LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer watches the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

