PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 128-123 loss to Kings

Clemente Almanza
·8 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder failed to hit a timely bucket down the stretch in their 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. This marked the eighth consecutive loss for OKC against Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics fell short as he scored 43 points on 13-of-27 shooting and went 16-of-18 from the free-throw line. Josh Giddey also had a strong second half to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds.

OKC shot 43% from the field and went 11-of-36 (30.6%) from 3. Meanwhile, Sacramento shot 50% from the field and went 18-of-45 (40%) from 3.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for the Kings with 41 points and seven assists. In total, Sacramento had five players with 15-plus points.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s five-point loss to the Kings.

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5824" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Malik Monk;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Malik Monk</a> (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6692" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Chet Holmgren;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Chet Holmgren</a> (7) dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (left) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6254" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Luguentz Dort;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Luguentz Dort</a> (right) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6702" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jalen Williams;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jalen Williams</a> (8) is congratulated by guard Josh Giddey (right) after a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is congratulated by forward Jalen Williams (left) after a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; The Sacramento Kings beam shines inside the arena after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6753" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Keon Ellis;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Keon Ellis</a> (23) presses the button to light the beam after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) hug after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) greets Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after being called for a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (center right) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5642" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Domantas Sabonis;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Domantas Sabonis</a> (center left) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (center left) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives against Sacramento Kings forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5013" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Harrison Barnes;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Harrison Barnes</a> (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6441" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Isaiah Joe;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Isaiah Joe</a> (11) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (right) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/5472" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Trey Lyles;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Trey Lyles</a> (41) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6694" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Keegan Murray;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Keegan Murray</a> (13) and guard Malik Monk (0) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings guards De’Aaron Fox (left) and <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6030" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Huerter;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kevin Huerter</a> (9) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (center) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (obscured) and guard Malik Monk (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) is congratulated by forward Domantas Sabonis (10) after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (center) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6724" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jaylin Williams;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jaylin Williams</a> (6) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (right) blocks a dunk by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) rebounds against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talks on the sideline before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; The shoes of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; The shoes of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire