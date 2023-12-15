PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 128-123 loss to Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder failed to hit a timely bucket down the stretch in their 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. This marked the eighth consecutive loss for OKC against Sacramento.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics fell short as he scored 43 points on 13-of-27 shooting and went 16-of-18 from the free-throw line. Josh Giddey also had a strong second half to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds.
OKC shot 43% from the field and went 11-of-36 (30.6%) from 3. Meanwhile, Sacramento shot 50% from the field and went 18-of-45 (40%) from 3.
De’Aaron Fox led the way for the Kings with 41 points and seven assists. In total, Sacramento had five players with 15-plus points.
