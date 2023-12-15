PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 128-123 loss to Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder failed to hit a timely bucket down the stretch in their 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. This marked the eighth consecutive loss for OKC against Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics fell short as he scored 43 points on 13-of-27 shooting and went 16-of-18 from the free-throw line. Josh Giddey also had a strong second half to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds.

OKC shot 43% from the field and went 11-of-36 (30.6%) from 3. Meanwhile, Sacramento shot 50% from the field and went 18-of-45 (40%) from 3.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for the Kings with 41 points and seven assists. In total, Sacramento had five players with 15-plus points.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s five-point loss to the Kings.

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walks to the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (left) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (right) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) is congratulated by guard Josh Giddey (right) after a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is congratulated by forward Jalen Williams (left) after a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; The Sacramento Kings beam shines inside the arena after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) presses the button to light the beam after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) hug after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) greets Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after being called for a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (center right) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (center left) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (center left) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (right) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) and guard Malik Monk (0) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings guards De’Aaron Fox (left) and Kevin Huerter (9) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (center) shoots against Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (obscured) and guard Malik Monk (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) is congratulated by forward Domantas Sabonis (10) after a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (center) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (right) blocks a dunk by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) rebounds against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talks on the sideline before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; The shoes of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 14, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; The shoes of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

