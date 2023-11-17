PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 128-109 win over Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder collected a blowout victory in their 128-109 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
A hot night from 3 helped OKC beat the Warriors — who were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Thunder shot 19-of-32 (59.4%) from outside — a season-high in makes.
Isaiah Joe led the way with 21 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting from 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to 24 points on 6-of-21 shooting. The Thunder had seven players score double-digit points in this lopsided win.
The shorthanded Warriors were led by Chris Paul, who had 15 points and eight assists.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 19-point win over the Warriors.