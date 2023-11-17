PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 128-109 win over Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder collected a blowout victory in their 128-109 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

A hot night from 3 helped OKC beat the Warriors — who were without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Thunder shot 19-of-32 (59.4%) from outside — a season-high in makes.

Isaiah Joe led the way with 21 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting from 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was limited to 24 points on 6-of-21 shooting. The Thunder had seven players score double-digit points in this lopsided win.

The shorthanded Warriors were led by Chris Paul, who had 15 points and eight assists.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 19-point win over the Warriors.

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) collects himself after being knocked to the court during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) looks to pass around Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives into the lane against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) commits an offensive foul on Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder players leave the court after defeating the Golden State Warriors 128-109 at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) looks to drive around Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Cory Joseph (1) gets around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches his team take on the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) commits an offensive foul on Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) blocks a shot attempt by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a foul called against his team during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) reacts to being called for a foul by referee Natalie Sago (9) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) dunks over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes around Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors react after being defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench reacts to a three-point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) sports a bandage during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) comes back up court against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) plays ht ball defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) drives around Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) defends Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 16, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a three-point basket over Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire