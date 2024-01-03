PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 127-123 win over Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder collected yet another impressive win over a contender. This time around, it was against arguably the best team in the league.
The Thunder edged out the Boston Celtics for a 127-123 win on Tuesday. The contest featured two of the best three teams in the league in terms of point differential.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the win with 36 points. Josh Giddey continues to stay hot from outside with 23 points and 4-of-7 shooting from 3.
Meanwhile, the Celtics were led by a pair of 30-point scorers — Jayson Tatum had 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s four-point win over the Celtics.