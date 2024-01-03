PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 127-123 win over Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder collected yet another impressive win over a contender. This time around, it was against arguably the best team in the league.

The Thunder edged out the Boston Celtics for a 127-123 win on Tuesday. The contest featured two of the best three teams in the league in terms of point differential.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the win with 36 points. Josh Giddey continues to stay hot from outside with 23 points and 4-of-7 shooting from 3.

Meanwhile, the Celtics were led by a pair of 30-point scorers — Jayson Tatum had 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s four-point win over the Celtics.

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) goes up for a lay up against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) moves to the basket beside Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Two Boston Celtics fans watch the final minute of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) as he goes up for a dunk during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) on a shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) hangs on the rim after dunking against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) fight for a loose ball during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) celebrate after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrate after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) goes up for a basket between Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to an official’s call during a play against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) and during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reacts to an official’s call after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) runs into Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) on a drive during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots beside Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before the start of a game against the Boston Celtics at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) warms up before the start of a game against the Boston Celtics at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

