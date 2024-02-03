PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 126-106 win over Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business in their 126-106 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

The Thunder quickly built up a significant lead as they led by 20 points following the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, OKC led by 33 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points in three quarters. He almost had a five-by-five with nine assists, three rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Meanwhile, 2023 No. 2 rookie Brandon Miller scored 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and went 5-of-8 from 3.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 20-point win over the Hornets.

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) moves past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball on a drive against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) dribbles the ball down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets bench watch their team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steven Clifford gestures to his team on a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (2) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder O City Crew dance during a time out against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) dribbles the ball down the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Keyontae Johnson (18) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault yells to his team during a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A close up view of Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr.’s shoes during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Members of Langston University Marching Pride Band perform during halftime of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder as part of their HBCU Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Langston University Marching Pride Band performs during halftime of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder as part of HBCU Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Langston University Marching Pride Band dancers perform during halftime of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder as part of HBCU Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves down the court against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) defends a pass by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) shoots as Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures to his team on a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steven Clifford gestures to his team on a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) goes up for a basket over Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) shoots a three point basket as Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks in front of Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots between Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) moves between Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and forward Cody Martin (11) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Members of Langston University Marching Pride Band under the direction of Dr. Mark Gordon perform the National Anthem before the start of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

