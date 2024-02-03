Advertisement

PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 126-106 win over Hornets

Clemente Almanza
·7 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business in their 126-106 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

The Thunder quickly built up a significant lead as they led by 20 points following the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, OKC led by 33 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points in three quarters. He almost had a five-by-five with nine assists, three rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Meanwhile, 2023 No. 2 rookie Brandon Miller scored 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and went 5-of-8 from 3.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 20-point win over the Hornets.

Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6023/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Miles Bridges;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Miles Bridges</a> (0) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6692/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Chet Holmgren;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Chet Holmgren</a> (7) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/10120/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Nick Smith Jr.;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Nick Smith Jr.</a> (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/10107/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cason Wallace;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cason Wallace</a> (22) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6701/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Ousmane Dieng;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Ousmane Dieng</a> (13) moves past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/washington/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Washington;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Washington</a> (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball on a drive against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) dribbles the ball down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets bench watch their team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steven Clifford gestures to his team on a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6553/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:James Bouknight;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">James Bouknight</a> (2) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder O City Crew dance during a time out against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6409/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Aleksej Pokusevski;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Aleksej Pokusevski</a> (17) dribbles the ball down the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/10071/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Keyontae Johnson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Keyontae Johnson</a> (18) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault yells to his team during a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6687/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Lindy Waters III;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Lindy Waters III</a> (12) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A close up view of Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr.’s shoes during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets center <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6434/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Nick Richards;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Nick Richards</a> (4) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6597/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Aaron Wiggins;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Aaron Wiggins</a> (21) defends Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Members of Langston University Marching Pride Band perform during halftime of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder as part of their HBCU Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Langston University Marching Pride Band performs during halftime of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder as part of HBCU Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; The Langston University Marching Pride Band dancers perform during halftime of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder as part of HBCU Night at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves down the court against Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) defends a pass by Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6724/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jaylin Williams;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jaylin Williams</a> (6) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6076/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kenrich Williams;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kenrich Williams</a> (34) shoots as Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures to his team on a play against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steven Clifford gestures to his team on a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) goes up for a basket over Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) shoots a three point basket as Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks in front of Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6548/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Josh Giddey;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Josh Giddey</a> (3) shoots between Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) and forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) moves between Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and forward <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6224/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Cody Martin;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Cody Martin</a> (11) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Members of Langston University Marching Pride Band under the direction of Dr. Mark Gordon perform the National Anthem before the start of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
