PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 126-106 win over Hornets
The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business in their 126-106 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
The Thunder quickly built up a significant lead as they led by 20 points following the first quarter. By the end of the third quarter, OKC led by 33 points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points in three quarters. He almost had a five-by-five with nine assists, three rebounds, five steals and three blocks.
Meanwhile, 2023 No. 2 rookie Brandon Miller scored 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and went 5-of-8 from 3.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 20-point win over the Hornets.