PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 124-117 loss to Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s poor second half led to their 124-117 loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.

The Thunder were led by their young trio as they each scored 20-plus points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Chet Holmgren had 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. After a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Jalen Williams scored 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Jazz were led by Lauri Markannen, who had 33 points and 11 rebounds — with 22 points in the second half. John Collins totaled 22 points and nine rebounds.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s seven-point loss to the Jazz.

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives against Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) is tied up by the Oklahoma City Thunder for a jump ball during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) passes the ball away from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots over Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) and Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) battle for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) rebounds over Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault draws up a play during a third quarter time out against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives against Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) drives against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a lay up against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) reacts from the bench to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) speaks with head coach Mark Daigneault during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Oklahoma City Thunder bench reacts to a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) moves the ball against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault looks on against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2)shoots a lay up against Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) heads to the bench after a time out against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) takes a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots a lay up against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the shoes worn by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) in the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) prepares for the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 6, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A Utah Jazz fan reacts to Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (not shown) making a foul shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

