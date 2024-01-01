PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 124-108 win over Nets
The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak to four games with a 124-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in their annual New Year’s Eve home contest.
All five Thunder starters scored 17-plus points. They shot 54% from the field and went 18-of-33 (54.5%) from 3 and dished out 30 assists.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 24 points. Josh Giddey had 20 points and went 4-of-8 from 3. Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort each had 18 points.
Meanwhile, the Nets shot a cold 38% from 3 on 100 shot attempts. They shot 12-of-46 (26.1%) from 3.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 16-point win over the Nets.