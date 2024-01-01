PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 124-108 win over Nets

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak to four games with a 124-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in their annual New Year’s Eve home contest.

All five Thunder starters scored 17-plus points. They shot 54% from the field and went 18-of-33 (54.5%) from 3 and dished out 30 assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 24 points. Josh Giddey had 20 points and went 4-of-8 from 3. Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort each had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Nets shot a cold 38% from 3 on 100 shot attempts. They shot 12-of-46 (26.1%) from 3.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 16-point win over the Nets.

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket around Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots a three point basket during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) celebrate after a play against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) meets and hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) after their game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures to his team as they play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrate after a play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrates with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) after scoring a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk between plays in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) fight for a loose ball during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watches his team play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder Mascot Rumble the Bison waves a giant flag during a time out against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) passes the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O’Neale (00) works to block during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts to an officials call against him during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; An Oklahoma City Thunder Girl performs during a time out against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn shouts to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) fights for the ball with Brooklyn Nets guards Spencer Dinwiddie (26) and Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A detailed view of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoes during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots beside Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) on a play during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket around Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O’Neale (00) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) smiles as he receives the NBA Rookie of the Month Trophy for Oct./Nov. before the start of a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder debut their alternate 2023-24 City Edition court during their New Year’s Eve game against the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center. The court is designed to complement the team’s NBA City Edition Uniform which was revealed in early November. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire