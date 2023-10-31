PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 124-112 win over Pistons
The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a 124-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday to improve their record to 3-1 on the season.
After a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets in their home opener, the Thunder bounced back with a stellar performance to close out this home back-to-back.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, nine rebounds and four assists. Josh Giddey had his best game of the season with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Chet Holmgren also contributed with 14 points and four blocks.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 12-point win over the Pistons.