PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 124-112 win over Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed a 124-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday to improve their record to 3-1 on the season.

After a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets in their home opener, the Thunder bounced back with a stellar performance to close out this home back-to-back.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, nine rebounds and four assists. Josh Giddey had his best game of the season with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Chet Holmgren also contributed with 14 points and four blocks.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 12-point win over the Pistons.

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots as Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives down the court as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) defends a shot by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) on a drive to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dribbles the ball down the court against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) fight for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) is checked after getting hit on a foul during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) drives between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) defends a drive by Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (14) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) gestures after scoring a three point basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) celebrates a made basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 124-112. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) reacts following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball down the court against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire