PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 122-121 preseason win over Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off their 2023-24 preseason campaign with a 122-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

More importantly, Chet Holmgren made his debut for the Thunder. In 16 first-half minutes, he finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds and one block.

Fellow recent top-two pick Victor Wembanyama also lived up to his hype. In 19 minutes, he finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and five rebounds.

Despite it being a preseason game, this definitely had a more special feeling surrounding it as it marked the debut of two of the most profiled rookies entering the league.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s one-point preseason win.

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dribbles the ball during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) moves to the basket while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder’s US power forward #07 Chet Holmgren reach for the ball during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Keyontae Johnson (18) during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko (25) during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham (4) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich motions to players during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bediako (27) shoots the ball while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lindy Waters III (12) shoots the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) moves the ball while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) shoots the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) and guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) moves the ball past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) moves the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) with the ball while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots the ball while defended by San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and forward Zach Collins (23) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) with the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 9, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A young Oklahoma City Thunder fan waves to the team before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama (C) looks on from the bench during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama looks on during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama greets supporters following the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama falls on the court during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder’s US small forward #34 Kenrich Williams vie for the ball during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama reaches to block a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder’s US forward #08 Jalen Williams during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama falls on the court during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama dunks the ball during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama runs with the ball during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama reaches for the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder’s US power forward #07 Chet Holmgren drives to the basket during the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

San Antonio Spurs French center #01 Victor Wembanyama arrives for the NBA pre-season basketball game between San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on October 9, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire