PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 122-121 preseason win over Spurs
The Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off their 2023-24 preseason campaign with a 122-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
More importantly, Chet Holmgren made his debut for the Thunder. In 16 first-half minutes, he finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds and one block.
Fellow recent top-two pick Victor Wembanyama also lived up to his hype. In 19 minutes, he finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and five rebounds.
Despite it being a preseason game, this definitely had a more special feeling surrounding it as it marked the debut of two of the most profiled rookies entering the league.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s one-point preseason win.