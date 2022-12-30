PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder’s 121-113 loss to the Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder were not able to beat one of the worst teams in the league as they fell to the Charlotte Hornets, 121-113, on Thursday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a quiet game for his standards as he finished with 28 points on 11-of-23 shooting.

The Hornets were led by LaMelo Ball, who finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. P.J. Washington contributed 25 points.

The small and thin Thunder could not stop the Hornets from inside, as they scored 66 points inside the paint. Mark Williams and Mason Plumlee combined 31 points on 13-of-14 shooting.

Let’s take a look at the best photos from the Thunder’s eight-point loss to the Hornets.

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) looks on as a play is drawn up in a time out during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets is closely guarded by Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) dunks during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The knee of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) after a fall during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) go after a loose ball during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes of Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) drives down court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) passes during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots as he is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The Charlotte Hornets Honey Bees perform during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The Charlotte Hornets Honey Bees perform during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) gets a rebound from Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) drives and scores during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives and scores during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during a time out in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; The Oklahoma City Thunder gather before the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; A detailed view of the shoes worn by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) as he warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Tre Mann #23 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a shot as a fan reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a shot against Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornetsat Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: A detail of the shoes worn by LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Mason Plumlee #24 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball as he is guarded by Jaylin Williams #6 and Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a shot during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against Jalen McDaniels #6 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts following a three point basket during the fourth quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball against Kenrich Williams #34 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of the game at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Jalen McDaniels #6 of the Charlotte Hornets attempts a dunk during the second quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 29, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire