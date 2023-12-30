PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 119-93 win over Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to cement their case as a contender with a 119-93 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
In the last four days, OKC has dominated the two teams ahead of it in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder are now 21-9 through 30 games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the impressive road win with 40 points on 20 shots. Chet Holmgren contributed with 24 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets saw their six-game winning streak snapped by OKC. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was limited to 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 26-point win over the Nuggets.