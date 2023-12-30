PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 119-93 win over Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to cement their case as a contender with a 119-93 blowout win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

In the last four days, OKC has dominated the two teams ahead of it in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder are now 21-9 through 30 games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlined the impressive road win with 40 points on 20 shots. Chet Holmgren contributed with 24 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets saw their six-game winning streak snapped by OKC. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was limited to 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s 26-point win over the Nuggets.

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as forward Peyton Watson (8) defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Justin Holiday (9) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett (24) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) as forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) looks to shoot in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones reacts from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a basket in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) as forward Jaylin Williams (6) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) attempts a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) as guard Aaron Wiggins (21) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) drives to the net against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) an dguard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) dunks the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone looks on in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vasilije Micic (29) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson (7) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets dancers perform in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) battle for the ball in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gestures in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) go for the jump ball as forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Peyton Watson (8) and forward Jalen Williams (8) look on in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; A detail view of the shoes worn by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire