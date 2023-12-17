PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 118-117 win over Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets following a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner.
Trailing for most of the night, the Nuggets couldn’t deliver a death blow against the Thunder as their largest lead was just 11 points. OKC mounted a late comeback and took its first lead since the opening minutes with 1.1 seconds left.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Chet Holmgren finished a block shy of a rare triple-double and ultimately had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks. Jalen Williams scored 24 points.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points, 12 assists and six rebounds.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s one-point win.