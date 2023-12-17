PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 118-117 win over Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder escaped with a 118-117 win over the Denver Nuggets following a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner.

Trailing for most of the night, the Nuggets couldn’t deliver a death blow against the Thunder as their largest lead was just 11 points. OKC mounted a late comeback and took its first lead since the opening minutes with 1.1 seconds left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Chet Holmgren finished a block shy of a rare triple-double and ultimately had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks. Jalen Williams scored 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic, who had 24 points, 12 assists and six rebounds.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s one-point win.

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) and forward Jalen Williams (8) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) break huddle in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Peyton Watson (8) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) scores against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) reaches in against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Members of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after defeating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after defeating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) calls out in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) controls the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) and forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) battle for a ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and forward Jaylin Williams (6) and guard Isaiah Joe (11) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) shields Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets dancers perform in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) fouls Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) reacts after a Nuggets turnover against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacts during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) grabs the tip off against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the sneakers worn by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the sneakers worn by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) warms up before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) warms up before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire