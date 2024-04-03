PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 109-105 loss to Sixers

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t pull off the upset in their 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, OKC’s offense dried up in the final minutes of the contests. The Sixers celebrated Joel Embiid’s return from a two-month absence with a close win.

Chet Holmgren had 22 points and seven rebounds. Jaylin Williams had six points and 12 assists. Lu Dort had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Embiid collected 24 points and went 12-of-12 from the free-throw line in his return. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 25 points.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s four-point loss to the Sixers.

