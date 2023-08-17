PHOTOS: Best images from Australia’s 88-67 exhibition win over South Sudan
Australia continues to build momentum as they continue to prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup by playing a handful of exhibiting games prior to the start of the tournament.
In their most recent exhibition, Australia came away with a 88-67 win over South Sudan. This was a nice answer to their surprise defeat against Brazil in their previous exhibition matchup.
In 20 minutes, Josh Giddey had six points on 1-of-6 shooting, nine assists and four rebounds. Off the bench, Jack White had eight points, three rebounds and three steals in 18 minutes.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from Australia’s 19-point friendly win.