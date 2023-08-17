PHOTOS: Best images from Australia’s 88-67 exhibition win over South Sudan

Australia continues to build momentum as they continue to prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup by playing a handful of exhibiting games prior to the start of the tournament.

In their most recent exhibition, Australia came away with a 88-67 win over South Sudan. This was a nice answer to their surprise defeat against Brazil in their previous exhibition matchup.

In 20 minutes, Josh Giddey had six points on 1-of-6 shooting, nine assists and four rebounds. Off the bench, Jack White had eight points, three rebounds and three steals in 18 minutes.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from Australia’s 19-point friendly win.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey of Australia takes to the court ahead of the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Australia’s Josh Giddey shoots during the international friendly basketball game between Brazil and Venezuela in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey of Australia drives to the basket during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Australia’s Josh Giddey falls to the ground during the international friendly basketball game between Australia and South Sudan in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia’s Josh Giddey falls to the ground during the international friendly basketball game between Australia and South Sudan in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia’s Josh Giddey (C) shoots during the international friendly basketball game between Australia and South Sudan in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Australia’s Josh Giddey controls the ball during the international friendly basketball game between Australia and South Sudan in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey of Australia takes a free throw during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey of Australia dribbles during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey of Australia drives at the basket during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Australia’s Josh Giddey (L) drives past South Sudan’s Deng Acouth (R) during the international friendly basketball game between Australia and South Sudan in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey of Australia reacts following the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Australia’s Josh Giddey passes the ball during the international friendly basketball game between Australia and South Sudan in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey of Australia shoots during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Josh Giddey and his father Warrick Giddey pose for a photo after the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Jack White of Australia puts a towel to his wrist during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Jack White of Australia attempts to move the ball past South Sudan defenders during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Jack White of Australia catches the ball during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Australia’s Jack White slam dunks during the international friendly basketball game between Australia and South Sudan in Melbourne on August 17, 2023, ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / –IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE– (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 17: Jack White of Australia looks on during the match between the Australian Boomers and South Sudan at Rod Laver Arena on August 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire