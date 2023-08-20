PHOTOS: Best images from Australia’s 78-74 exhibition win over France

Australia continues to prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup by playing several exhibition matchups.

The Boomers arguably had their best showing yet when they completed the comeback against France in a 78-74 win.

Josh Giddey led the way as he orchestrated a 12-4 run in the final two minutes to close out the comeback attempt after trailing by double digits.

In 27 minutes, Giddey finished with 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. He went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Jack White also looked solid. In 16 minutes off the bench, he finished with six points on 2-of-3 shooting and one rebound.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from Australia’s four-point win over France.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire