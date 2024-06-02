PHOTOS: Behind the scenes and fan festivities at Enjoy Illinois 300

MADISON, Ill. – It’s raceday at the raceway! The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race is set for Sunday afternoon at WWT Raceway.

Fans are enjoying plenty of festivities ahead of the big race. Some watched crews prepare the race cars up close at the Gateway Garage. Others enjoyed music, food and the Infield Fan Zone.

Check the slideshow below for photos from the experience.

Raceday activities at WWT Raceway on June 2, 2024 ahead of Enjoy Illinois 300. (Photos courtesy: FOX 2)

Watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1.

