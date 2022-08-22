Photos | AVP Manhattan Beach Open

Wally Skalij
·1 min read
Sara Hughes dives for a ball during the quarterfinals of the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. Hughes and partner Kelley Kolinske won the women's title on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The 2022 AVP Manhattan Beach Open offered plenty of sun-drenched excitement over the weekend as Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske captured the women's title and Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb successfully defended their men's title.

Here's a selection of some of the best photos of the tournament taken by veteran Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Emily Stockman warms-up before a quarterfinal match.
Emily Stockman warms up before a quarterfinal match. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Jeremy Casebeer rubs sand on his arms during a quarterfinal match.
Jeremy Casebeer rubs sand on his arms during a quarterfinal match. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Emily Stockman spikes the ball during a quarterfinal match.
Emily Stockman spikes the ball during a quarterfinal match. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Fans watch a match at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
Fans watch a match at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Zano Muno dives for a ball during a quarterfinal match.
Zano Muno dives for a ball during a quarterfinal match at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
A surfer rides a wave as the crowd watches the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
A surfer rides a wave as the crowd watches the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kelley Kolinskke, right, and Sara Hughes celebrate their championship victory at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open.
Kelley Kolinskke, right, and Sara Hughes celebrate their championship victory at the AVP Manhattan Beach Open. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

