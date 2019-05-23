PHOTOS: Alex Smith makes an appearance during the Redskins' third day of OTAs originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Considering how serious that November leg injury was and how difficult the subsequent surgeries were, any time you see Alex Smith out, about and smiling, it's encouraging.

On Thursday, the Redskins posted a couple of pictures of Smith helping out at the team's third day of OTAs. The QB was photographed hanging out with coaches and even tossing a football:

Alex Smith at day 3️⃣ of OTAs supporting his teammates. pic.twitter.com/vompSPRgxY — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 23, 2019

You can't tell in the pictures whether Smith is still wearing the external fixator on his right leg, but regardless of whether he is or not, it's still great to see him in Ashburn around the organization.

It remains unclear what kind of role Smith will have with the 'Skins in 2019. However, if he's willing, he'd be an ideal mentor for Dwayne Haskins and overall a positive influence on the entire roster, seeing as many players don't hesitate to praise the leadership he displayed in 2018.

