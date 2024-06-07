Advertisement
Breaking News:

Oklahoma softball beats Texas to finish first-ever NCAA four-peat

Photos: 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at St. James Park in Newcastle

mma junkie staff
·4 min read

Check out these photos of the 2024 PFL Europe 2 fighter faceoffs at St. James Par, how of Newcastle United F.C. in Newcastle ahead of the event, which features the professional MMA debut of boxing champion Savannah Marshall. (Photos courtesy of PFL)

2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Savannah Marshall – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Shanelle Dyer – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs Matiss Zaharovs – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Kane Mousah vs. Dylan Tuke – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Savannah Marshall vs Mirela Vargas – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle


Savannah Marshall vs Mirela Vargas – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Mirela Vargas – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Mirela Vargas – 2024 PFL Europe 2 faceoffs at Utilita Arena in Newcastle



Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie