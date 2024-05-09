Photos: 2024 Amway Junior at East Kentwood High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Wednesday was a day of excitement at East Kentwood High School! In preparation for the 47th Annual Amway River Bank Run, presented by Fifth Third Bank and Corewell Health, nearly 1,000 kids laced up their sneakers to participate in a free and non-competitive “fun run.”

Known as the Amway Junior and part of the Feelin’ Good Mileage Club, this event promotes healthy living by encouraging kids ages 2-11 to get moving and stay active.

Beyond having a blast running and walking around the high school’s outdoor track, all participants received a t-shirt, participant bib, a finisher medal and post-event refreshments. They also enjoyed inflatables, face painting, tattoos, and special meet-and-greets with Maranda, Tortoise and Hare.

See photos of the event in the slideshow gallery featured below, and learn about the Amway Junior/Amway River Bank Run here.

Photos courtesy of Mike Buck.

















































































