PHOTOS: 11 celebrities who are Packers fans

The Green Bay Packers are one of the NFL’s flagship franchises.

With a national fan base and a storied history dating back more than a century, the Packers boast 13 league championships, including four in the Super Bowl era.

Current Packers such as Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones rank among the best players in the NFL, and fans won’t soon forget the team’s superstars of yesteryear, such as Brett Favre, Bart Starr and LeRoy Butler.

So it should come as no surprise that the Packers have lured myriad celebrities onto their bandwagon over the years.

With that in mind, Packers Wire compiles a gallery of the team’s celebrity fans below.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne

Rap star Lil Wayne addresses the crowd during the NFC divisional playoff game between the Packers and Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12, 2020. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Although Lil Wayne grew up in New Orleans, the superstar rapper bleeds green and yellow, having become a Packers fan as a youth during the 1990s.

“The Packers are the team I have favored to go to the Super Bowl every year,” he said on ESPN’s “First Take” in 2015. “I’m a very, very big Green Bay Packers fan.”

In the same ESPN interview, he explained that his father attended the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI victory at the Louisiana Superdome and brought home Packers cups, towels and paraphernalia.

Weezy has been a fan of the Pack ever since.

Jodie Foster

Actress Jodie Foster hails from Los Angeles, but she professed her Packers fandom on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show in 2016, explaining that she jumped onto the bandwagon because she liked the uniforms and has a friend who’s a Green Bay fan.

“I really watch every weekend,” Foster explained to O’Brien. “I think I like the rituals of it. I like the outfits and the face painting and all that stuff.”

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

NBA star Anthony Davis looks on before the NFC divisional playoff game between the Packers and Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12, 2020. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Story continues

NBA star Anthony Davis grew up in Chicago, but his NFL allegiance lies to the north of the Windy City. Davis explained in 2020 that he didn’t have a favorite NFL team until he entered the NBA and fellow players urged him to pick a team. Since he was acquainted with some Packers players, he became a Green Bay fan.

Davis has attended Packers games, and he brought Los Angeles Lakers teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee to Lambeau Field for the team’s playoff game against Seattle in January 2020.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres

Television star Ellen DeGeneres hugs Packers tight end Jimmy Graham before the Packers’ game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Media personality and actress Ellen DeGeneres grew up in the New Orleans area, but she often has spoken of her support for the Packers on her popular talk show.

She’s counts Aaron Rodgers as a friend and also has hosted former Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews III on her show.

DeGeneres wasn’t afraid to cheer for the Packers at AT&T Stadium in 2019, even though she and spouse Portia de Rossi were guests of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his family.

Justin Timberlake

Aaron Rodgers, Justin Timberlake

Aaron Rodgers and Justin Timberlake present the award for Best Male College Athlete at the ESPY Awards on July 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Pop music icon and actor Justin Timberlake hails from Memphis, Tennessee, but Packers fandom knows no boundaries.

Timberlake has said that he became of Packers fan in the 1990s because of star quarterback Brett Favre, and he also embraces the fact that the Packers are the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise.

“You’ve got to respect a team that the city owns,” Timberlake told NFL Network in 2017. “I don’t care who you love, if you get a chance to go to Lambeau and watch a game, you’ve got to do it.”

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

Harry Styles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Timberlake isn’t the only pop star who roots for the Packers. Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has publicly discussed his fondness for the Pack on many occasions. He has explained that a friend whom he used to stay with in Los Angeles is a native of Appleton, Wisconsin, and turned him on to watching Green Bay games. Styles also has a Packers logo tattooed on his left biceps.

Chris Farley

The late comedic actor Chris Farley often was identified with the rival Bears because of his recurring appearances as a Chicago superfan on “Saturday Night Live.”

In reality, he was a Madison native who attended Marquette University and rooted for the Packers.

In the clip above, Farley delivered an emphatic soliloquy of devotion to the Packers, the state of Wisconsin and its famed dairy industry.

Steve Miller

Steve Miller

Steve Miller performs outside Lambeau Field to kick off the start of the Packers’ 100th season on Sept. 8, 2018. (Green Bay Press-Gazette photo / USA TODAY Network)

Venerable rock guitarist Steve Miller is a mainstay on vintage rock radio, with such classics as “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner.” He’s also a Milwaukee native and University of Wisconsin alum who cheers for the Packers.

The Steve Miller Band famously played at Lambeau Field to help commemorate the franchise’s 100th season in September 2018.

Brian Baumgartner

Actor Brian Baumgartner, best known for his longtime role as Kevin Malone on “The Office,” is yet another celebrity cheesehead. The team brought him to Green Bay for some hijinks during the bye week last season.

Watch the clip above for the team’s Lambeau-themed spoof of “The Office” starring Baumgartner.

Matt Kenseth

Brett Favre, Matt Kenseth

Brett Favre signs a jersey for NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth before a game against the Eagles on Nov. 10, 2003, in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth is a Packers fan who grew up in the Madison area and kept his football allegiance close to home.

Of course, Sunday is a workday for NASCAR drivers and crews. That presents a problem if you’re also an NFL fan. Kenseth once explained how he navigated the schedule conflict — for years, he would record the games and watch on Sunday nights. He would be careful to avoid any media where he might see the score, and people around him knew not to spoil the secret.

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub addresses the crowd during the game between the Packers and Lions at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3, 2010. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

We conclude our list of celebrity Packers fans with a native son, actor Tony Shalhoub, who grew up in Green Bay during the Vince Lombardi era. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star is lucky enough to have eight season tickets, handed down from his father just like his Packers fandom.

1

1