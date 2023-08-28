Photographers capture honest views of weddings during wildfire season

Visit The Weather Network's wildfire hub to keep up with the latest on the unprecedented wildfire season across Canada.

Many recent newlyweds know this scene all too well. Hoping for the mountains, but they're stuck in a cloud...of wildfire smoke, that is.

Smoke from wildfires has certainly made its mark on the $5-billion wedding industry in Canada. However, hazy skies or even raging flames won't stop some couples from tying the knot.

AbbyPlusDave SarahThierry3/AbbyplusDave.com

(AbbyplusDave.com/Submitted to The Weather Network)

When it comes to fires and weddings, some photographers have even suggested only marketing during the spring and fall as smoke is incredibly hard to plan around.

"I was in West Kelowna while the evacuations were happening. The wildfire smoke was thick. There was almost no visibility and it [was] very difficult to breathe," said Michelle Behr, in a recent interview with The Weather Network.

As the fire season continue in Canada, smoke and flames will be another factor many couples have to plan for on their wedding day.

Watch the video above for the full story on a few professional wedding photographers working through the wildfire season this year.

Thumbnail courtesy of Gillphotos.com.