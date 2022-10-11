Photographer who Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed down following loss to Chiefs files police report

The fallout from Davante Adams shoving a cameraman following the Raiders loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Monday Night has begun. The man who Adams pushed down has filed a police report and claims injuries according to a TMZ report.

Adams came off the field straight from a fourth down play in which he and fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow collided, thus ending the game with a 30-29 Chiefs win.

After the play, Adams was seen visibly angry, slamming his helmet on the ground. Then as he left the field, a cameraman absentmindedly walked in front of him as he headed for the tunnel to go to the locker room, causing a collision between them.

Adams responded by shoving the cameraman and he fell to the ground. Then Adams continued walking to the locker room.

After Adams had some time to cool down in the locker room, he offered an apology to the camera man.

“I want to apologize to the guy. There was some guy running off the field and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him and he ended up on the ground,” Adams told reporters. “So I wanted to say sorry for him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded and I want to apologize to him for that.”

The incident is expected to yield at very least a fine and possibly a suspension.

And based on the man filing a police report, it seems it could result in a civil suit as well.

