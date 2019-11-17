Photographer knocked out on sideline after scary collision with Georgia's Brian Herrien (Update)

Update: Nov. 17 - 2:30 p.m. ET

Chamberlain Smith, the photographer who was injured during Saturday’s Georgia vs. Auburn game, posted on social media Sunday that she walked away from the incident with “a concussion and some bruises.” Smith, who works for UGA Athletics, said she will be resting and recovering at home for the next several days, but plans to return to the sidelines as soon as she can.

Original story: Nov. 16 - 5:30 p.m. ET

Georgia running back Brian Herrien (35) runs out of bounds and into a photographer during the first half against Auburn. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A photographer was knocked unconscious after a collision with Georgia running back Brian Herrien during Saturday’s game at Auburn.

A woman, identified as a student photographer from Georgia by CBS, was on the Georgia sideline near an end zone shooting the game when Herrien was chased out of bounds on a swing pass. As he went out of bounds he hit her as she was holding her camera and she went flying backwards.

(via CBS)

CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl reported that the woman, an intern for the Georgia athletic department, was still unconscious as medical personnel started to tend to her. She was awake and conscious, however, as she was transported off the field on a stretcher with a brace around her head and neck and taken to East Alabama Medical Center.

Just heard good news from @UGAAthletics! The young woman, Chamberlain Smith, who was knocked unconscious on the sideline will be released from the hospital later this evening. A #UGA grad and photographer intern for the athletic department. @SEConCBS — Jamie Erdahl 💍 Buckman (@JamieErdahl) November 17, 2019

Erdahl also said that Georgia coach Kirby Smart told her Herrien was visibly upset about what happened to the photographer in the locker room and that Herrien and QB Jake Fromm said a prayer for her.

The game was delayed while the woman was attended to. After it resumed, No. 4 Georgia scored to take a 14-0 lead into halftime over the No. 12 Tigers and ended up winning the game 21-14.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

