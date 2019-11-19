Photographer injured at Georgia-Auburn game shares 'the' up-close shot of Brian Herrien

Brian Herrien will have a photo to remember forever after a scary incident during Georgia's game at Auburn. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Chamberlain Smith, the photographer injured during a scary collision on the sideline at the Georgia-Auburn game, was 10 feet off the field for a reason on Saturday. As an intern in the Georgia sports information department, she was there to get stunning shots of the action and players.

And she did, sharing the shot Tuesday morning on Twitter of Georgia running back Brian Herrien running through her frame before he was pushed out of bounds.

For those of you asking if I got “the” shot, here it is!! The last thing my camera & I saw before being tackled. @brianherrienn, I hope you LOVE this photo!! ❤️🏈📷 #godawgs pic.twitter.com/mxWfyWhcUU — Chamberlain Smith (@ChamberlainSmit) November 19, 2019

Herrien was chased out of bounds near the end zone on a swing pass and hit Smith while she had her camera up to get shots. Her camera hit her face and she spun around, hitting her head on the ground. It was a scary moment while she was unconscious and being tended to by medical personnel.

Smith is now resting at home with her parents in Georgia, the university said. She posted on social media Sunday to say she’s lucky she walked away with “a concussion and some bruises” and is excited to return to the sidelines.

“We want to wish her well and thank her for all the work that she does. She does a tremendous job,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, via the Athens Banner-Herald.

Herrien, who was visibly upset in the locker room after the incident and said a prayer for her with quarterback Jacob Fromm, shared the photo Tuesday with accolades for the photog.

❤️YOU’RE THE BEST 🐐 I knew it would be a good picture 🤞🏾 https://t.co/APCcSU5ukF — Brian Herrien (@brianherrienn) November 19, 2019

The photograph will be one filled with memories for both Smith and Herrien as well as the entire athletic department and university.

