Photographer captures surprise proposal at UCO softball game

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A photographer caught a special moment on camera during No. 8 University of Central Oklahoma’s game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Tuesday.

Tom Dunning has spent the past 10 years capturing home runs and touchdowns at UCO sporting events, but he was able to preserve a proposal forever for a happy couple.

Andrew Eason popped the question to his girlfriend, Kassi Colvin, a long time teacher in the Oklahoma City metro. The couple was there to watch one of Colvin’s former students.

“This dawned on me. We’re going to a game. I thought it would be super cool to be able to do,” said Eason.

Eason called the UCO athletic department ahead of time and asked for a little help. During the third inning of UCO’s first game of the double-header, the announcer asked Colvin to come to the front of the stands.

“When they called my name, I originally was like, ‘oh did I leave the lights on in my car or something?'” said Colvin.

But when Eason grabbed her hand, she started to put the pieces together.

“I wanted to address the crowd and tell everyone that I wanted them to know what she meant to me,” said Eason.

He dropped to one knee in front of the crowd.

“I got down initially on the wrong knee so that I had to correct that real quickly. So we got a good little chuckle out of her,” said Eason.

Meanwhile, Dunning started snapping pictures across the field, capturing the proposal frame by frame and the moment she said yes.

“I’ve been going to games for years and this was the first time I’ve ever seen a proposal like that,” said Dunning. “I gave them my card and then went on about shooting the rest of the game.”

He posted the pictures online, searching for the couple, and quickly found them. The pair met Dunning on Wednesday and thanked him for helping to knock the proposal out of the park.

“It was just really special to have all of that, that we now have for that memory,” said Eason. The couple said they have picked out a date for the wedding but wanted to keep it a secret, only saying they would be getting married this year.

