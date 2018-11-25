Photo, Video Show LSU Staffer Kevin Faulk Trades Punches With Man in Texas A&M Shirt After Game

In what appeared to be one of the wildest games of the season, the drama continued as a fight broke out on the field after No. 22 Texas A&M beat No. 7 LSU 74–72 in seven overtimes.

Shortly after the game ended, a video and photo surfaced of LSU Director of Player Personnel Kevin Faulk exchanging punches with a man in an Aggies shirt.

Fight breaks out between LSU assistant and Aggie assistant. It’s a rivalry #TAMUvsLSU pic.twitter.com/JHUihGToX4 — Zach Taylor (@ZachTaylorSport) November 25, 2018

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

LSU announced that team special assistant Steve Kragthorpe, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, was punched on the field after the game, per The Advocate. The university said Kragthorpe was checked out and is fine.

The cause of the fight and additional details remain unknown at this time.

Texas A&M outlasted LSU in seven overtimes in College Station as the game stretched into the early hours of Sunday morning. The Aggies won it with Kellen Mond's touchdown pass to Quartney Davis followed by a game-winning two-point conversion. It became the highest-scoring game in FBS history and tied a record for the longest game.