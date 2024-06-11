Photo: United Academy graduate expresses gratitude to Ten Hag with a touching parting message

After AC Monza announced his arrival this evening, Omari Forson penned a parting message to Erik ten Hag, expressing his gratitude for the manager’s impact on his career.

The Manchester United academy graduate departs Old Trafford having made seven senior appearances for the club, all of which came under Ten Hag in the 2023/2024 campaign.

Forson, 19, made his first-team debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in February, coming off the bench in the dying embers of the Premier League clash and providing a pivotal, match-winning assist for Kobbie Mainoo at the Molineux.

His three appearances in the FA Cup also ensured that he earned himself a winners’ medal when the Reds lifted the trophy at Wembley on May 25.

Taking to Instagram tonight, Forson shared a picture of himself and Ten Hag to his story, captioned: “Appreciate all the opportunities you gave me. Going to show the world what you saw in me a long time ago.”

