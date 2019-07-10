PHOTO: The Ty Jerome revenge tour continued at NBA Summer League

Late on Tuesday evening, a picture of Ty Jerome – the former UVA and current Phoenix Suns point guard – wearing a UMBC t-shirt at NBA Summer League started making the rounds on twitter:

Is Ty Jerome rocking a UMBC shirt at summer league right now? pic.twitter.com/nVtCXG91Mg — Cooper Hird (@HirdItHere) July 9, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Why would Jerome, the point guard of the only team to ever lose to a No. 16 seed, wear a t-shirt supporting said No. 16 seed?

Well, here’s the answer:

Oh.

That’s why.

I love Ty Jerome. I’m not even going to try to hide it. He’s the kind of dude that never forgets a slight, and he’ll spend the rest of his life reminding you about it when he proves you wrong. Remember when he came for Stephen A. Smith? Or for Mike Francesa? What about Pat Forde?

I imagine Jerome like Steve Buscemi’s character in Billy Madison. He has a list of people that he’s coming for, and he’s crossing them off, one by one. No apologies as he gets every last bit of revenge.

And while we’re here, you should read my story from Minneapolis on how Virginia celebrated becoming the greatest redemption story in the history of sports.