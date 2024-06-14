Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson beams in selfie with Scotland fans as he soaks up Euro festivities in Munich

Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson beams in selfie with Scotland fans as he soaks up Euro festivities in Munich

It’s always a welcome sight for Manchester United fans to see Sir Alex Ferguson with a smile on his face.

Today, the managerial legend has been spotted in Munich soaking up the Euro 2024 festivities ahead of the tournament kicking off tonight.

It’s his native Scotland that will be getting it all underway against hosts Germany, and the Tartan Army’s ever-faithful supporters have been posted all over social media this afternoon due to their fans completely flooding the streets of the city and fan parks hours ahead of kick-off.

Read more: Barcelona register interest in untouchable United star; any approach is certain to be laughed off

Amidst the chaos, one group of fans were lucky enough to spot Sir Alex sitting outside a restaurant and proceeded to snap a quick selfie with the man himself.

EXCL Sir Alex Ferguson is in Munich! Posed for pics with members of the Tartan Army from Stonehaven area. Said he’s looking forward to the game. @MirrorFootball pic.twitter.com/q4kFkBkv4P — Andy Lines (@andylines) June 14, 2024

Picture courtesy of Andy Lines.

More Stories / Latest News

Photo: Sir Alex Ferguson beams in selfie with Scotland fans as he soaks up Euro festivities in Munich

Jun 14 2024, 17:38

United and Liverpool ‘waiting in the wings’ in case Real Madrid’s pursuit of ‘defensive prodigy’ collapses

Jun 14 2024, 17:15

Former Scotland winger credits Steve Clarke for flourishing Manchester United star

Jun 14 2024, 16:58