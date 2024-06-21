Photo: Sabrina Carpenter leaks Manchester United’s 2024/25 goalkeeper kit

Sabrina Carpenter is a keeper! The world-renowned popstar, who has gained popularity in the past year, has been pictured wearing Manchester United’s new goalkeeper shirt.

The Premier League fixtures were released earlier this week and fans are beginning to get excited for the new season.

We’ve got the European Championship and Copa America to keep us entertained until pre-season starts, which means we will soon see the players in the latest United gear.

Carpenter has performed live in Manchester and London this month but it turns out she has got her hands on the soon-to-be-released goalkeeper kit for the 2024/25 campaign.

It looks like Andre Onana will be wearing the shirt pictured below when he returns from his summer off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Griff (@wiffygriffy)

The picture was shared by one of Carpenter’s support acts, Griff.

