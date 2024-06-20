Photo: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé shows off custom France mask for first time

The first photos of France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé donning his new custom-fitted facial mask have come to the fore on Thursday evening.

Frontman Mbappé of course set alarm bells ringing amongst all of a France persuasion earlier this week.

As much came upon the 25-year-old being forced into a premature departure from his country’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria.

Owing to a nasty collision in the Austria penalty area, Mbappé was left grounded, and in evident distress.

After being helped from the field of play with his nose pouring with blood, confirmation was soon forthcoming that the prolific wide-man had suffered a broken nose.

Mbappé’s participation for the remainder of the Euros, in turn, was thrown somewhat up in the air, with some having pointed towards the departing PSG man as being all set to go under the knife.

In the end, such claims, however, proved wide of the mark.

And, as alluded to above, on Thursday, Les Bleus’ supporters were afforded a first look at how their side’s talisman will look when taking to the pitch over the weeks ahead.

Mbappé has been fitted with a specialised facial mask, featuring the famed blue, white and red of his country’s flag:

🎭🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe’s mask is ready. pic.twitter.com/f7XksZFfFF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN