New photo of Oregon RBs has fans marveling at size of Jay Harris

Oregon Duck fans knew when former Northwest Missouri State running back Jay Harris transferred to the program this offseason that there was an intriguingly high upside with the former DII player.

Harris is listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, which is quite a bit bigger than the other backs on Oregon’s roster. After seeing him in the spring game, fans are definitely excited for the upside of Harris and the intangibles that he brings to the table.

His size on the field certainly stood out, but a new picture from Oregon’s offseason workouts of Harris next to the other RBs in the room is turning some heads.

Jordan James, standing directly next to Harris, is listed at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, and Harris looks significantly bigger than him.

Earlier in May, former Oregon running back Kenjon Barner joined me and Jonathan Stewart on the Bleav in Oregon Podcast, and he compared Harris to Ducks’ legend LeGarrette Blount for his size and physicality.

Based on what we’ve seen on the field, and the build that Harris is adding to this offseason, he could have a special career as a Duck going forward.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire