Photo: Italy cover Spanish steps with massive shirt ahead of Euro 2024 clash

Italy and Adidas poked fun at Spain ahead of their Euro 2024 group clash, covering the famous Spanish Steps in Rome with a massive Azzurri shirt.

The two nations will battle it out in their second Group B outing in Gelsenkirchen at 20.00 UK time on Wednesday evening.

Italy cover Spanish steps

In a light-hearted jab at Spain, the Italian FAand Adidas put up a large Azzurri home shirt over the Spanish Steps in Rome ahead of their Euro 2024 match.