Photo – Inter Milan Wish 2010 Treble Hero A Happy 45th Birthday

Legendary former Inter Milan, Genoa, and Real Zaragoza striker Diego Milito turned 45 yesterday.

Milito spent a total of five seasons with Inter.

The Argentine joined the Nerazzurri from Genoa in the summer of 2009.

In Milito’s first season at the club, he helped Inter win the European Treble of the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League.

It was Milito who scored both goals in the final of the latter competition. Inter beat Bayern Munich by a 2-0 scoreline to lift the trophy.

Inter Milan took to Instagram to wish legendary former striker Diego Milito a happy birthday.