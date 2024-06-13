Photo – Inter Milan Striker Excited For EURO 2024 With France: “Ready”

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram will be part of the France squad for EURO 2024.

The 26-year-old will be aiming to build on his excellent first season with the Nerazzurri by winning a trophy at international level.

At the last international tournament, France reached the final of the World Cup.

Inter striker Thuram played as a first-half substitute in the final against Argentina in Qatar.

Now, Thuram and France will be aiming to go one better at the Euros in Germany.

Inter striker Marcus Thuram looked forward to the Euros with France on Instagram.