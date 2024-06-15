Photo – Inter Milan Striker Excited For EURO 2024 With Austria: “Europe, We’re Coming”

Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic will be part of the Austria squad for EURO 2024.

The 35-year-old former Bologna, West Ham United, and Stoke City striker is one of Austria’s most senior players.

Arnautovic has won a total of 112 caps for his national team. He has scored 36 goals in the process.

At the last Euros, Austria went out to Italy in the round of sixteen. This time around, they will hope to make it further.

Arnautovic joined Inter last summer from Bologna.

Inter striker Marko Arnautovic took to Instagram with snapshots from Austria’s EURO 2024 camp.