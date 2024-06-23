Photo – Inter Milan Striker Celebrates Austria EURO 2024 Win Vs Poland: “We Are Austria”

Inter Milan striker Marko Arnautovic helped Austria to beat Poland 3-1 in the EURO 2024 group stages.

The Austrians bounced back from a defeat to France in the first match of the group stage.

Austria took an early lead. Then Poland equalized to go in level at halftime. Austria then took control in the second half.

Inter striker Arnautovic crowned a strong performance leading the line by scoring Austria’s third goal from the penalty spot.

Inter striker Marko Arnautovic took to Instagram to celebrate the victory.