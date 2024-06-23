Photo – Inter Milan Star Shares Snapshots From Netherlands Vs France EURO 2024 Clash: ‘We Fought Hard, We Defended Well’

The Netherlands and France played out the first 0-0 draw of EURO 2024.

The two heavy-hitters had each won their first match of the group stage. The Netherlands against Poland, and France against Austria.

Therefore, a point was all that either side needed to put one foot in the knockouts.

Three Inter players played in the match. French striker Marcus Thuram and Dutch duo Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij all represented the Nerazzurri.

Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries took to Instagram with snapshots from the match.