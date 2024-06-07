Photo – Inter Milan Star Shares Snapshots From Italy Vs Turkey EURO 2024 Warmup Friendly: ‘First Training Match Complete’

Hakan Calhanoglu captained Turkey in a pre-EURO 2024 friendly against Italy.

The Inter Milan midfielder in fact came up against a few of his teammates.

The likes of Nerazzurri defender Alessandro Bastoni and wingback Federico Dimarco both started for Italy. And then midfielder Davide Frattesi came off the bench for the Azzurri.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw as both Turkey and Italy sharpened up for the Euros this summer.

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu took to Instagram to share snapshots from the friendly.