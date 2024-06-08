Photo – Inter Milan Star Shares Snapshots From Netherlands Pre EURO 2024 Friendly Win Vs Canada

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij was part of the Netherlands team that beat Canada 4-0 in a friendly.

The Oranje are getting ready for the Euros in Germany.

And they got their preparations off to a good start.

De Vrij and his teammates looked to be in good form as they put four past Canada without reply.

The Dutch face their second warmup friendly against Iceland on Monday. Then, they kick off their EURO 2024 against Poland in their group stage opener.

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij took to Instagram with snapshots from the Netherlands win over Canada.