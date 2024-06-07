Photo – Inter Milan Star Shares Snapshots From France Vs Luxembourg Pre EURO 2024 Friendly Clash

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is gearing up for EURO 2024 with France.

Les Bleus took on Luxembourg in their first of two pre-tournament warmup matches.

France won the match 3-0. Next up they’ll take on Canada in another friendly, and then begin their group stage against Austria.

Inter striker Thuram was part of the starting eleven for France, seeing out the majority of the match.

Marcus Thuram took to Instagram to share snapshots from France’s win over Luxembourg.