Photo – Inter Milan Star Excited For Scotland Vs Switzerland EURO 2024 Clash: ‘We’re Not Slowing Down’

Photo – Inter Milan Star Excited For Scotland Vs Switzerland EURO 2024 Clash: ‘We’re Not Slowing Down’

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer will be taking on Scotland with Switzerland at EURO 2024.

Sommer and his teammates got a 2-1 win in their first group stage match. They beat Hungary 3-1 in their opener.

Now, Switzerland have a chance to seal a place for themselves in the round of sixteen against Scotland.

Switzerland’s final group stage match is against Germany.

Inter keeper Yann Sommer took to Instagram with snapshots from EURO 2024 training.