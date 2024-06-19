Photo – Inter Milan Star Celerbates France EURO 2024 Opener Win Vs Austria: ‘Getting Started’

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram helped France to a win in their EURO 2024 opener against Austria.

It was a solitary goal that settled the match for Les Bleus. That came via an own goal from defender Maximillian Wober, following good work by France captain Kylian Mbappe.

France take on the Nethelands in their next group stage match. That will be on Friday of this week.

Inter striker Thuram and defender Benjamin Pavard will take on Nerazzurri teammates Stefan de Vrij and Denzel Dumfries.

Inter striker Marcus Thuram took to Instagram to celebrate the France win over Austria.