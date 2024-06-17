Photo – Inter Milan Star Celebrates Winning Goal For Italy In EURO 2024 Comeback Vs Albania: “What A Goal!”

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella helped Italy to beat Albania in their EURO 2024 opener.

It was hardly a dream start for the Azzurri. An error from Federico Dimarco saw Albania race to an early lead inside the first minute.

However, Italy came back to win 2-1.

Goals from Inter duo Bastoni and Nicolo Barella saw the Azzurri take three points in their opening match of the tournament.

Inter took to Instagram with a snapshot of Nicolo Barella celebrating his winning goal.