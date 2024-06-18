Photo – Inter Milan Star Celebrates Netherlands EURO 2024 Win Vs Poland: ‘First Game, First Win’

Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries beat Poland 2-1 in their EURO 2024 opening match.

The Nerazzurri man started the Oranje’s group stage opener.

The Netherlands scored the opener through Cody Gakpo. Then, Poland equalized.

It was substitute Wout Weghorst who gave the Dutch the win they craved to start their tournament off on the right foot this summer in Germany.

Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries took to Instagram to celebrate the Netherlands EURO 2024 group stage win over Poland.