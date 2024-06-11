Photo – Inter Milan Star Celebrates Italy Pre EURO Friendly Win Vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi continued his run of scoring for Italy in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was the 24-year-old who scored the match’s only goal, in a 1-0 victory for the Azzurri.

Italy are now just about ready for EURO 2024. That match on Sunday was their last warmup friendly before the Euros.

Frattesi and Italy begin their group stage against Albania on Saturday. That match will see Frattesi come up against his Nerazzurri teammate Kristjan Asllani.

Davide Frattesi celebrated the Italy win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Instagram.