Photo – Inter Milan Star Celebrates Turkey EURO 2024 Win Vs Georgia: ‘Keep Fighting!’

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu captained Turkey to a win over Georgia in their EURO 2024 opener.

It was a dramatic match. The final scoreline was 3-1, but there were chances for both sides to score more.

In the end, long-range efforts from former Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur and Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler proved to be enough. The Turkish side also scored late on as Georgia chased the game.

Inter midfieler Hakan Calhanoglu took to Instagram to celebrate the result.